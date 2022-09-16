Friends of Blackwater Hosts Annual Walk for the Wild 5k Challenge

The Friends of Blackwater is a nonprofit citizen’s support group for Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, Maryland. For the last 35 years, they have proudly supported the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in making Blackwater one of the best refuges in America. The Friends are hosting a Walk for the Wild event during National Wildlife Refuge Week, which is October 8-15, 2022, to raise money to enhance Environmental Education School Programs and Blackwater Night Sky Tours offered at the Refuge.

Participants can support the Friends of Blackwater by either walking or moving 5K (3.1 miles) on the Blackwater NWR Wildlife Drive or virtually in another area of their choice. To register for free, visit the Friends’ Team page at https://support.americaswildliferefuges.org/wftw-blackwater. On this page, click “Join Team”, then scroll down to Maryland/Friends of Blackwater and click the + sign to add the number of participants, then click “Register” and add participant information. The Friends ask that participants please consider adding a donation to help support the Friends’ Environmental Education School Programs and Blackwater Night Sky Tours offered at the Refuge.

Participants are invited to do their walk on October 15, 2022, while also attending the Friends of Blackwater Annual Meeting at 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. at the Blackwater NWR Environmental Education Building. The building is located on the right just past the entrance to the Wildlife Drive. The featured presentation at the meeting will be given by Friends Vice President Dr. Harry Heckathorn, a retired astrophysicist, who will discuss the Friends’ four live wildlife cameras and the exciting new night sky telescope program. Participants can choose to do their walk prior to or after the meeting.