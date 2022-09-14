Scott and Tracy Wagner Announced as Presenting Sponsors of Easton Airport Day 2022

The Easton Airport Day event committee is excited to announce Scott and Tracy Wagner as the presenting sponsors of Easton Airport Day. The 13th annual event takes flight on October 8, offering the entire family an opportunity to visit the local airfield and see what flying is all about.

Easton Airport Day features rare and unique aircraft, military jets, airport equipment, and interesting vehicles on display to the public. Photo-ops will be available with chances for families to sit inside select aircraft and meet the pilots that fly them.

Formation flyovers with rare “Warbirds” flying patterns over the skies of Easton highlights the festivities. The world-famous Rubber Chicken Drop Contest will delight the crowd as pilots skillfully attempt to hit the bed of a pickup truck while flying over the airport.

“We are thrilled to have Scott and Tracy Wagner’s sponsorship once again,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “Their ongoing support helps us attract interesting aircraft, great pilots, and put on a special event at the community airfield.”

Scott and Tracy Wagner stepped up to sponsor the Easton Airport Day 2021, helping the event return after a two-year hiatus with more planes and a larger attendance than ever before.

“It is our honor to be a part of Easton Airport Day again this year,” Scott and Tracy Wagner said in a joint statement. “The Easton Airport is a huge asset to our community. Last year’s event was a great success. Thousands of people were able to attend the event. Between the formation flying, the pilots who participated, organizers, volunteers, and the people who attended, we witnessed a fun-filled day for all.”

Easton Airport Day is free to attend and there is no fee for parking. Parking attendants will be onsite to help attendees find appropriate parking spaces on airport property. Additional handicapped parking near the terminal building will be provided. Be prepared to traverse long distances, as displays and activities are located all over the airport grounds.

A full schedule of activities and an event map will be available online in late September. For more information about Easton Airport Day, or to become a sponsor, visit www.eastonairportday.com. Follow Easton Airport on Facebook @EastonAirport for event updates.

About Easton Airport Day: Easton Airport Day is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Proceeds from donors and sponsors support the cost of the event with remaining funds supporting Aviation Career Education (ACE) programs – provide students the opportunity to explore careers in the aerospace industry, and provide resources and support to aid their vocational pursuit.

About Scott and Tracy Wagner: Scott and Tracy believe that it is critical to support the local community. Tracy is a licensed realtor with Meredith Fine Properties. Scott has spent thirty-five years in the waste and recycling business in South Central Pennsylvania and has developed industrial buildings for almost three decades. His most recent real estate project is the development and construction of industrial buildings in the Easton Technology Center directly across from Easton Airport.