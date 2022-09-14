Classical Guitar Quartet Performs for Galena Students

Fifth graders at Galena Elementary School enjoyed a special concert Monday, Sept. 12 by a quartet of classically trained guitarists.

The Canadian Guitar Quartet stopped by the school that morning to perform and talk to students about music and the feelings it inspires.

The quartet comprising Renaud Côte-Giguère, Jérôme Ducharme, Christ Habib and Louis Trépanier were in town having performed the day before at St. Paul’s, Kent, kicking off the National Music Festival’s 2022-23 Resonance concert series.

Support for the quartet’s Kent County appearance also came from the Kent Cultural Alliance.

Caitlin Patton, executive director of the National Music Festival, said providing musical experiences for Kent County Public Schools students is a key part of the festival organization’s mission.

“This season, for the first time, all six of our Resonance concert series artists will visit local schools during their time in Kent County. We are proud of this educational effort, and grateful to the Kent Cultural Alliance, without whose support this would not be possible,” Patton said.

At Galena Elementary School, the quartet performed several Brazilian pieces as well as an original composition by Côte-Giguère in music teacher Ashton Mooday’s classroom.

Following each selection, Trépanier led a discussion with students about what the music inspired in their imaginations. Students’ answers ranged from envisioning horseback races in western movies to video game themes like “Super Mario Bros.”

Mooday said it was a great performance for the students to experience.

“They got the opportunity to see musicians working together, playing an instrument that is central to the music they listen to, and playing a style of music that the students were unfamiliar with,” she said.”This helps foster an appreciation for music in all of its forms. How neat of an opportunity for our students!”

Cutline: The Canadian Guitar Quartet performs for Galena Elementary School fifth graders Monday, Sept. 12. From left are Renaud Côte-Giguère, Jérôme Ducharme, Louis Trépanier and Christ Habib.