New Orleans Jazz Master Don Vappie Headlines Chestertown Jazz Festival

The many moods of New Orleans music will be filling the air in Chestertown’s Wilmer Park for the 26th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival this Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10.

The festival opens at noon on Saturday with the traditional Gospel featuring Sylvia Fraser and The Anointed Vessels – Lester Barrett, Jr., Zita Seals, Monica Christy, and Kevin Benjamin on piano.

Headliner Don Vappie, 4 string banjo maestro, Creole cultural expert and jazzman extraordinaire has been called a living embodiment of New Orleans music. His band, the Jazz Creole Jazz Serenaders, features vocalist Quiana Lynell, trumpeter Kevin Louis, clarinetist and saxophonist Tom Fischer, bassist Richard Moten, piano and keyboard player Mike Esnault, and drummer Brian Richburg. They will take the audience through the many moods of New Orleans music: traditional jazz, soul-funk, blues, rhythm and blues, zydeco, and Dixieland.

Also on the bill are the Chestertown Festival Brass Band, Dave Robinson and his youth group, the Capital Focus Jazz Band, and local favorites, Philip Dutton and the Alligators.

Thursday, September 8, the Mainstay in Rock Hall presents Zydeco-a-Go-GoIn conjunction with the Jazz Festival

Tickets are still available for the Friday night Big Easy cocktail party and concert featuring the Dave Robinson and the Conservatory Classic Jazz Band and New Orleans style cuisine prepared by Chef Rodney Scruggs and his team from Watershed Alley.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the 26th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival, September 8 – 10, visit https://www.garfieldcenter.org/gcaevent/2022-chestertown-jazz-festival/ or call the Garfield Center at 410.810.2060.