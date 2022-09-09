!magine: RiverArts Street Festival, So Much to See and Even More to Do!

The whole community is invited to participate in !magine: RiverArts Street Festival on September 11, 1:00-6:00, on High Street in Chestertown. See fantastical sculptures down the middle of High Street and artists selling their creations. Watch artists as they paint the local scene and then vote for your favorite one.

“We are hoping to see the whole community turn out for our inaugural 10th anniversary event – !magine: RiverArts Street Festival” shares Chris Sade, RiverArts Executive Director. “We promise a fun time for all ages as we celebrate creativity and our community.”

Create colorful paper flowers for a 16’ garden mural. Be part of a yarnstorming project to adorn the RiverArts 10th anniversary tree. Help paint a mural designed by Faith Wilson on the construction plywood in front of Twigs and Teacups. Join Sem Ortiz to create a “Sound Wall” and former Radcliffe arts teacher, Jimmy Reynolds, to help paint 2’ x 4’ panels of workboats for a local installation.

Make clay pinch pots and paint clay tiles. Take photographs of the festival and register to compete for the $100 prize. Learn more about the public art sculptures coming to Chestertown soon and view a poster exhibit of People Worth Knowing. Participate in some community arts projects and make a deeper connection with your community.

KidSPOT will be in full force with eight different activities for kids including face painting, sidewalk chalk doodling, decorating pennants to be hung in KidSPOT, making crowns and a paper gyrocopter among other art and STEM projects.

Sing or dance along with Jonathan King’s 1920’s carnival air calliope and hear his Deagan Musical Bells. Listen to performances by the Karen Sommerville Band, Philip Dutton, B.F.D. among others. And treat yourself to some wonderful food and drink.

For more information, go to Chestertown RiverArts web page at Community.ChestertownRiverArts.org.