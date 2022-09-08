Compass Announces 2nd Annual Memorial Golf Tournament in Kent County

Compass will host its 2nd Annual Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, October 7th, at Chester River Yacht & Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Rd, Chestertown. This year’s tournament is in memory of Mary Jean Hudson and Roger Brown.

Proceeds from the tournament enables Compass to provide all the residents of Kent County:

Compassionate and professional hospice care and supportive care in their homes, nursing homes, assisted living facilities or at The Barnette Center in Centreville.

Supportive care, which offers guidance toward living well and as fully as possible at any stage of a serious, chronic, or terminal illness.

Grief support through individual counseling, support groups and school-based grief counseling and grief support groups (K-12th grade). As well as youth grief support camps like Camp New Dawn and Camp Reflection.

Phyllis Brown and Joyce Davis, a member of Compass’ Board of Directors, are the two chairs of this year’s tournament. Golferswill play the 18-hole, par71 course. The registration fee is $150 per golfer and $600 per team. Registration includes practice range, golf cart, luncheon, and awards. Foursomes and individual golfers are welcome. This year the tournament will be played in a scramble format. Tournament participants will also enjoy a variety of competitions and games in addition to the 18-holes of play.

On the morning of the event registration will begin at 7:30 am with a shotgun start at 9:00 am. Refreshments will be available on the course throughout the day. After play, the golfers are invited back to the club house for lunch and an awards ceremony.

To register or get more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Shelly Baird, 443-262-4106 or sbaird@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.