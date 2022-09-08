Academy Art Museum Announces the 25th Annual Craft Show

This year’s 25th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show, will be held on October 22 & 23 with a Preview Event on October 21. The show will feature 60 juried exhibitors, including established artists, returning favorites from years past and more than 28 artists new to the show. Participating artists create work in all media including Basketry, Ceramics, Fiber – Decorative, Fiber – Wearable, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Metal, Mixed Media, Sculpture and Wood.

This year’s featured artist, Sean Donlon, takes glass manipulation to a new level with his signature teapot series. Donlon uses this familiar form to make both individual objects, and also as elements for larger sculptural wall pieces. Fabricated primarily in mirrored glass, these inanimate glass sculptures become vibrant and alive when they interact with the light and colors in their surrounding environment. Donlon earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Craft and Material Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and has traveled all over the United States and internationally to Lauscha, Germany and Murano, Italy to study lost techniques in glass. He recently received the Smithsonian’s New Direction – Excellence in Design of the Future award and his work has been exhibited the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, the Chrysler Museum, and several galleries throughout the United States.

Craft Show Chair Diz Hormel states “We are thrilled to showcase this year’s featured artist Sean Donlon and share his dynamic and innovative glasswork with our Craft Show patrons.”

“We are celebrating a big milestone for our Craft Show, and we have some special programming to commemorate this significant event,” says Jennifer Chrzanowski, Director of Communications and Audience Development.

Tickets for the Craft Show Preview Event will go on sale online on September 15, which will be held from 5:30 – 8:00 pm on Friday, October 21. The party will feature a meet-and-greet with Featured Artist Sean Donlon, as well as food and libations located throughout the show. The ticket price for the evening is $175 per person and allows the ticket holder unlimited re-entry to the show on Saturday and Sunday.

The hours for the Craft Show are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, October 22, and 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Sunday, October 23. Patrons will be able to vote for their favorite artist for the Craft Show People’s Choice Award which will be given on Sunday morning to the artist with the most votes. Live glass blowing demonstrations from Valencia Glass will be featured daily. There is also a free family craft project on Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00pm. Admission to the Craft Show is $10 per person which includes a Craft Show tote bag. Tickets can be purchased online at academycraftshow.com or at the door.

For those interested in Sponsoring the Craft Show, please contact the Museum. All proceeds from fees, ticket sales and generous community sponsorships directly support the Museum’s mission of providing meaningful art experiences and education to the Mid-Shore.

AAM Craft Show Featured Artist Sean Donlon

Sean Donlon, Tipsy, 2018, glass: featured in American Craft Magazine

Sean Donlon, Cube, 2020, glass: featured in Home & Design Magazine

View of the Craft Show in the Easton Armory

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show celebrating 25 years. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (free admission), Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sunday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.