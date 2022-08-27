Delmarva Review: The Horned Hat at the Insurrection, by Jessica Gregg

Author’s Note: I thought the best way to capture the Insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, was to make the day’s most famous headgear a narrator for the event. This is the first (and only) poem that I have written from the viewpoint of a hat. A class taught by Maryland poet Ann Quinn inspired me to try this technique, and it made this poem so satisfying to write.

The Horned Hat at the Insurrection

Stitched by minnow fingers

pebble-skipping over tufted

fake fur, one of oh-so-many,

I confess I was meant

for a stage smaller than this.

A community production

of O, Pioneers! perhaps?

God, look at me, I grand marshal

this snake train of tobacco-

stained, piss-scented

would-be Vikings,

the haberdashery helming

a pinwheel platform.

Circling parquet corridors

with flags and the false GPS

of rigged moral compasses,

oh, they are indeed pioneers.

Bow hunters—Antaeus waiting

for a fist fight, forging ground

on hallowed ground.

Glory, I could have been a mascot,

a bombastic bison, big horned,

bugling, canon-shot badassery,

not the taxidermy footnote

in the unraveling of democracy.

⧫

Maryland poet Jessica Gregg is a former journalist whose poetry has also appeared in Broadkill Review, Canary, Yellow Arrow Journal, Global Poemic, Tiny Seed Literary Journal, and Art in the Time of Covid-19 from the American Writers Review. Her chapbook, News from This Lonesome City, was published in 2019.

Delmarva Review publishes evocative original poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction selected from thousands of submissions annually. Designed to encourage outstanding new writing from the region and beyond, the literary journal is nonprofit and independent. Financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions, sales, and a grant from the Talbot Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: DelmarvaReview.org.