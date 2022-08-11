Mobile Wellness Team Participates in National Night Out at Worton Park

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Mobile Wellness Team engaged the community in wellness activities during National Night Out activities at Worton Park on August 2, 2022. Mobile Wellness Team members provided blood pressure screenings and pre-diabetes screenings, and distributed masks and hand sanitizer at the annual event which brought out community members and organizations together with law enforcement personnel for an evening of solidarity.

“Most of the participants who wanted their blood pressure checked reported having blood pressure issues and taking medications prescribed by their doctors,” said Emily Welsh, BSN, RN, Mobile Wellness Team Nurse Coordinator. “We distributed blood pressure logs and discussed the importance of checking blood pressure regularly to make sure their medications are effective. We also talked about the importance of maintaining a low salt diet, exercising and losing weight. Overall, National Night Out was a great opportunity for us to provide health screenings to community members and have conversations about ways to achieve and maintain better health.”

In addition to participating in community events, Mobile Wellness Team members conduct outreach visits to trusted community sites, including firehouses, places of worship, residential care facilities and community organizations, and also serve patients and families in their home settings.

To learn more about Mobile Wellness Team community outreach or services, or to request an appointment, contact Welsh at 410-778-3300, ext. 5644, or ewelsh@umm.edu

