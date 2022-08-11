Do you want to be a part of shaping the future of your school system?

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is a major statewide effort to transform education and early childhood systems through new policies and increased funding.

As part of the extensive implementation process for the Blueprint, Kent County Public Schools is seeking diverse community representatives to help shape the future of teaching and learning.

Community members are being sought to serve on committees to steer the implementation of the following pillars of the Blueprint:

Pillar 1: Early Childhood Education

Pillar 2: High Quality and Diverse Teachers and Leaders

Pillar 3: College and Career Readiness

Pillar 4: More Resources to Ensure that All Students Are Successful

Committees will meet every two months beginning in September to discuss how Kent County Public Schools can support teaching and learning through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Anyone interested in participating should fill out the Blueprint Policy Area Committee Interest Survey at https://tinyurl.com/6k9ayauw. A link to the survey also can be found on the Kent County Public Schools website.

Any questions regarding the Blueprint Policy Area Committee Interest Survey may be directed to Tom Porter, assistant coordinator of accountability and implementation for Kent County Public Schools, at tporter@kent.k12.md.us or 410-787-7141.