Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament Returns to Chestertown

Members of the Chester River Yacht & Country Club organized and participated in the 11th annual Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament on Sunday, July 24, raising over $2,600 to benefit patients served in the Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. This year’s event attracted 65 club members and guests.

Since 2015, the event has raised over $20,000 to support breast cancer detection at the hospital.

“We call it the Pink Polar Bear tournament because early on, it was explained to us that finding breast cancer can be like trying to find a polar bear in a blizzard,” said tournament chairperson and volunteer, Gwinn Derricott. “When we saw the capabilities of the tomosynthesis in mammography, we had to do our part to support the continued availability of this technology in Chestertown.”

This year’s winners include: Dave Landskroener, Tom & Donna Moloney and Kyle Kirby (Low Gross); Alex & Duane Lindstrom, Mike Godwin and Matt Logullo (First Place Low Net); Catina Lee, Susan Berson, Kathy & Larry Orr (Second Place Low Net); Joe & Sabina Baker, Gwinn & John Derricott (Third Place Low Net); #12 Debbie Williams & # 4 Ed Weber (Closest to the Pin); Karen Smith & Dave Landskroener (Straightest Drive).

Many of the prizes and volunteers were provided by the 9-hole and 18-hole Ladies Golf groups at Chester River Yacht & Country Club.

“The support of the Chester River Health Foundation, loyal club members, and the much-appreciated assistance from club member Phyllis Brown and the club’s Golf Pro, Dan Philippon, continue to make this one of our strongest support efforts for the Leh Women’s Center,” said Derricott.

“Mammography is the medical ‘gold standard’ to identify breast cancer,” said Kelly Bottomley, UM Shore Regional Health’s Outpatient Imaging Manager. “Our mammography team members really appreciate the support and awareness that the Pink Polar Bear tournament brings to this important screening offered in the Leh Women’s Center.”

Opened in 2013, The Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center was the first facility on the Delmarva Peninsula to offer 3-D digital mammography with tomosynthesis, which can find breast cancer at the earliest possible stage. This capability is now available throughout the five-county area served by UM Shore Regional Health.

The Leh Center performs more than 2,800 mammograms each year. The Center also offers bone density evaluation services, and consultation and follow-up appointments related to breast surgery. Breast surgery, reconstruction and plastic surgery takes place in the Surgery Department at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Tournament co-chair and hospital volunteer Gwinn Derricott said, “Everyone says that this is the most fun tournament they play in because of the format and the camaraderie. We’ve come a long way from a group of nine and 18-hole lady golfers. We’re looking forward to many more tournaments.”

