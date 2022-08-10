Tucker Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Palliative Care Practice

UM Shore Medical Group – Palliative Care recently welcomed nurse practitioner Keri Tucker, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC.

Tucker joins Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD; Don F. D’Aquila, PharmD, RRT; Christina Ball, MS, AGACNP-BC, CNRN; Madeline Steffens, BSN, RN, CHPN; Melissa Leppert, MSN, APRN, FNP-C; and a number of support staff. Providers see patients admitted to UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and via telemedicine at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. They also provide outpatient care services in the Palliative Care Clinic located at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 209, in Easton.

Tucker comes to UM SMG – Palliative Care from UM Shore Regional Health, where she previously worked as a clinical care nurse. She has 13 years of experience in the nursing field and has served as a mentor to new UM Shore Regional Health nurses.

Tucker earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wilmington University in Wilmington, Delaware, and her Master of Science in Nursing with a specialty in Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She provides holistic health care to patients with chronic conditions and to patients seeking palliative care with the goal of achieving improved quality of life.

To make an appointment for a Palliative Care consult, call 410-820-4434.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System