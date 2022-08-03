Jennifer Christ Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

Jennifer Christ, MSN, CRNP, has joined the UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care practice in Centreville. Christ has over 25 years of experience in health promotion, disease prevention, acute and chronic care management, health education, and hospital administration

Christ has worked at several Baltimore-area hospitals; she began her career in 1998 as an intensive care nurse and also served in surgical recovery, case management and nursing administration roles. Most recently, she served as the Supervisor of Employee Health at UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH).

Christ earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland, her Master of Science in Nursing from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and Family Nurse Practitioner Certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is an active member of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing.

“We are so pleased to have Jennifer join our primary care team in Centreville. Her skills and experience will be an asset to the community,” said William E. Huffner, MD, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for UM SRH.

To make an appointment with Christ, call 410-758-4432.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System