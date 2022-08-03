Jennifer Christ Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

Jennifer Christ, MSN, CRNP, has joined the UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care practice in Centreville. Christ has over 25 years of experience in health promotion, disease prevention, acute and chronic care management, health education, and hospital administration
Christ has worked at several Baltimore-area hospitals; she began her career in 1998 as an intensive care nurse and also served in surgical recovery, case management and nursing administration roles. Most recently, she served as the Supervisor of Employee Health at UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH).
Christ earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland, her Master of Science in Nursing from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and Family Nurse Practitioner Certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is an active member of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing.
“We are so pleased to have Jennifer join our primary care team in Centreville. Her skills and experience will be an asset to the community,” said William E. Huffner, MD, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for UM SRH.
To make an appointment with Christ, call 410-758-4432.
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 12 hospitals and 10 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.