Johnson Brings Trades, Preservation Expertise to Foundation Board

Darius Johnson, a Kent County native and current Talbot County resident, is the newest member of the Chesapeake College Foundation Board.

Mr. Johnson is the Northeast Regional Director for the ACE Mentor Program of America, an award-winning, afterschool program designed to attract high school students into pursuing careers in the Architecture, Construction and Engineering industry, including skilled trades.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Darius,” said Amber McGinnis, Executive Director of the Chesapeake College Foundation. “His extensive experience in the local, non-profit world paired with his current position and background in the skilled trades will contribute great value to the Board. We look forward to the business and industry connections Darius can bring, as we continue expanding and creating new workforce training programs here at the College.”

Previously, Mr. Johnson served as the first Executive Director of Kent Attainable Housing, which helps low-to-moderate income families in Kent County achieve homeownership. Johnson’s other work experiences includes Communications and Community Revitalization at Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, and Strategic Outreach and Program Management at the Maryland Center for Construction Education & Innovation, Development Operations at Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology and Global Business Analytics at Prometric.

Additionally, Mr. Johnson is a Senior Fellow with the Environmental Leadership Program and a Community Curation Fellow with Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project at Washington College’s Starr Center.

Mr. Johnson is a 2015 graduate of Washington College, where he studied Business Management, Political Science, and Philosophy.

He is currently enrolled in Goucher College’s Master of Historic Preservation Program where he will focus on developing the preservation trades workforce and rural preservation initiatives.