The Fat Organ Sounds of “Soul Jazz” Comes to The Mainstay

On Saturday, July 30 The Mainstay in Rock Hall presents an evening of soulful jazz with the Greg Burrows Trio. The trio is premiering a new project they call Soul Jazz on the Mainstay new outdoor stage, featuring area musicians Greg Burrows on drums (perhaps most familiar to Mainstay audiences as jazz pianist Dick Durham’s drummer), Judd Nielsen on organ (from the Centreville/Philadelphia area) and Mike Benjamin, a rising young talent out of Baltimore on guitar. Soul jazz refers to a historical offshoot of jazz incorporating strong influences from soul music, blues, gospel and rhythm and blues, as played by a jazz combo. In the tradition of the jazz organ greats of the 1960s, the Greg Burrows Trio revives that big, seductive, and instantly recognizable sound of a Hammond B3 organ coming through a Leslie cabinet as the audience is invited to share the groove. This spicy program highlights the likes of the trailblazing Jimmy Smith Trio and Art Blakey, and will be accompanied by a few favorite jazz standards/ballads and soulful originals, as well as more recent innovators like Medeski, Martin,& Wood with whom Greg has performed and recorded. Come celebrate echoes of the legendary 1960s Chitlin Circuit, marinated in contemporary swinging jazz.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.