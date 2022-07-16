CBMM Begins Next Phase of Master Plan Upgrades

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce that it has broken ground on its new Welcome Center—a major milestone marking the start of Phase II of its ongoing Master Plan campus upgrades.

Opening in 2023, the new, fully ADA accessible building will house CBMM’s Welcome Center, Museum Store, and two exhibition spaces.

“The new building will immensely enhance the guest experience at CBMM and provide an even warmer welcome to campus,” said Kristen Greenaway, CBMM’s President & CEO. “Our Master Plan is designed to create increased space for CBMM’s core museum offerings—including exhibitions, education, and in the shipyard—and we can’t wait for you to see it!”

CBMM’s Master Plan also includes a Phase III focus on utilization of outdoor space and an expansion of Shipyard facilities, designed to showcase the ever-expanding range of shipyard education, boatbuilding, and exhibitions.

Three phases make up the Master Plan, with the scope and timeline contingent upon funding. Funding sources will come from individual donations and naming opportunities, grants, and operations. You too can support CBMM’s efforts to enhance campus and create better public offerings by donating to The Annual Fund. Visit cbmm.org/donate to learn how.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to preserving and exploring the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all.

Every aspect of fulfilling this mission is driven by CBMM’s values of relevance, authenticity, and stewardship, along with a commitment to providing engaging guest experiences and transformative educational programming, all while serving as a vital community partner. For more information, visit cbmm.org or call 410-745-2916.