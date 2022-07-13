Queen Anne’s at Home Launches “Operation Outreach”

Queen Anne’s at Home (QA@H) is pleased to announce the launch of Operation Outreach, a program designed to increase awareness of the organization and reach a large, diverse population of senior citizens in Queen Anne’s County as well as people and businesses who support them.

QA@H is a caring community of seniors helping each other stay safe, healthy, connected, and independent at home. Its mission is to help seniors thrive at home which addresses the number one fear that senior citizens have: “What if I can’t stay in my own home?” Members assist each other with rides to appointments and household chores, among other things. QA@H arranges social activities such as coffee meet-ups, happy hours, and outdoor adventures as well as informational seminars where experts present topics relevant to seniors.

Board member Russ Mail said, “There are many seniors in our county who are isolated and need support. We want them to know that they are not alone. Through Operation Outreach, we’ve launched a social media initiative to spread the word to seniors as well as their adult children who want their parents to be safe and connected at home. Plus, we’d like to expand our circle of influence and help more seniors by reaching out to community groups. We’re searching for people to make a difference as we work toward achieving our goals to empower seniors, connect them, renew their sense of purpose, and have fun doing it.”

One of the most significant programs that QA@H members enjoy is creating the Senior Navigation Action Plan (SNAP). It helps seniors get organized by helping to plan, collect, and organize vital information to ease communication with partners, family members, doctors, and others. QA@H President Cindy Bach said, “This provides peace of mind for our members as well as their families, knowing that all of the vital information is in one place and easily accessible.”

Bach noted that the organization is conducting a fundraising drive to support Operation Outreach and to serve more members as they join. “As our membership grows, there is a greater need for support as well as staff to make it all happen. We’re confident that the people and businesses of Queen Anne’s County care about the senior population and will rally to support them.”

Bach continued, saying, “Our organization is vibrant and growing, and we want to involve more seniors with a passion for our community and an innovative imagination for making progress. We’re currently searching for active, talented, and connected people in the county to assist in various capacities including communications, fundraising, and grant writing. We’re also looking for Ambassadors to welcome new members and administrative staff to help implement the valuable programs that make a difference in seniors’ lives.”

In 2021, QA@H held more than 60 events, answered dozens of service requests, provided many hours of tech support, formed a walking and outdoor club, and offered informational seminars on brain health, memory, and more.

Those interested in volunteer opportunities should call 410-635-4045 or send an email to OurQAH@gmail.com. You may also connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesAtHome.

To donate, visit www.queenannesathome.org or mail a check to PO Box 164, Centreville, MD 21617.

About Queen Anne’s at Home

Founded in 2018, QA@H is based on the model of seniors helping seniors to thrive as we age in our own homes. Members offer help as they can and seek help as they need. This reciprocity helps build on QA@H’s three foundational principles of empowerment, connection, and purpose.

The Queen Anne’s At Home Fund is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a public foundation designated as a 501(c)(3) charity. Donations to the Fund support Queen Anne’s At Home’s programs helping seniors stay safe, healthy, connected, and independent at home and are tax-deductible as allowed by law. A copy of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s financial statement is available at www.mscf.org or by calling 410-820-8175. Information about Mid-Shore submitted under the Maryland Charitable Solicitations Act can be obtained from the Office of the Secretary of State, State House, Annapolis, MD 21401.