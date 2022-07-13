Mid-Atlantic Symphony Celebrates 25th Anniversary “Season of Celebration”

As it welcomes Music Director and Conductor Michael Repper to the podium, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will mark its 25thanniversary season – a “Season of Celebration” – with the introduction of a new four-concert Ensembles Series to complement its traditional five-concert Masterworks Series and New Year’s Eve concert.

Both series will be presented at multiple venues on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and in Southern Delaware.

“With growing interest in live performances, we are adding a series of programs featuring brass, jazz, string, and woodwind ensembles comprised of Mid-Atlantic Symphony musicians to make the joy and diversity of music more widely available,” said Board President Jeffrey Parker.

“The new Ensembles Series will allow our audiences to become more familiar with individual players from the Orchestra as they perform together in these smaller groups,” Parker added. “The series will offer programs that appeal to a variety of musical tastes, as well as lower ticket prices to make the experience more affordable for families. Our established Masterworks Series will continue to feature new and familiar repertoire for full orchestra, with acclaimed guest performers from around the world.”

Masterworks Series programs include Florence Price’s rarely performed Symphony No. 1 as well as symphonies by Dvorak and Schumann; Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”), with celebrated Irish pianist Michael McHale as guest soloist; Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, with internationally acclaimed cellist Dominique de Willencourt as guest soloist; and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, with BBC Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Igor Yuzefovich as both guest soloist and conductor.

A complete schedule of 2022-2023 Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues and times is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony also will celebrate its silver anniversary with its traditional non-subscription New Year’s Eve concert in Easton, MD, featuring acclaimed young singer Anna Kelly and Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition finalist Rachel Blaustein. Tickets are $65 for general admission or $90 for premium seating.

Subscriptions for the five-concert Masterworks Series, which includes the popular Holiday Joy program, are $210,a savings of $50 from individually purchased tickets. Single tickets for Masterworks programs are $50 for the September, November, and March concerts, and $55 for both the December and April programs.

Ensembles Series subscriptions, including a December performance of seasonal favorites by a six-person brass and percussion group of Mid-Atlantic Symphony musicians, are $125 for four concerts, a savings of $15 from individually purchased tickets, which are $35 each. The series also includes performances by a woodwind quintet, a string quartet, and a jazz ensemble.

In addition to single tickets and series subscriptions, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single subscription concert.

The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under, with accompanying parents admitted for $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets, and may be made by calling 888-846-8600,

For additional information about the 2022-2023 season or to order tickets, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets also may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.