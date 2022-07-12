Easton Economic Development Corporation Appoints Holly DeKarske as Director

The Easton Economic Development Corporation’s (EEDC) Board of Directors has officially appointed Holly DeKarske as the Executive Director of EEDC, ushering in a new chapter in the nonprofit’s leadership. She will also continue her previous duties as Director of Downtown Development for EEDC.

DeKarske has an extensive understanding in implementing and managing Main Street programs, tourism strategies, local events, and festivals. She has dedicated her work to fostering productive relationships between local businesses and town officials and ensuring communities can reach their full potential.

“The Town of Easton is very fortunate, and our board is pleased to appoint Holly as the Executive Director of EEDC,” says EEDC Board Member Anthony Kern. “Holly is highly experienced and very talented in matters of town economic development. She brings an engaging combination of academic, business, and life experiences to every interaction she has with everyone, and we are thrilled to see what she does next for the town.”

Before joining EEDC in June of 2021, DeKarske was Executive Director of Venture Lititz, PA, downtown Lititz’s nationally accredited Main Street Program. Working closely with business owners and community leaders, she fortified retention and recruitment and coordinated local events, festivals, and tourism marketing.

DeKarske served on the Lititz Regional Community Development Corp board and as co-chair of the Lancaster Economic Development Corp’s Borough Collaborative. She was an Economic and Community Development Specialist with the City of York, PA. Prior to that, she was Development and Operations Manager for a real estate company specializing in the use of New Market Tax Credits, Historic Tax Credits, and other capital sources for the redevelopment of real estate in and around York, PA.

DeKarske has been honored with numerous awards for her work in both Lititz and Lancaster County, PA.