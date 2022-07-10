WKHS’ Chris Singleton Receives Golden Anchor Award

The teacher of a Career and Technology Education program unique to Kent County High School was honored with the June Golden Anchor Award.

Longtime broadcasting teacher and WKHS station manager Chris Singleton received the honor at the monthly Kent County Board of Education meeting Monday, June 13.

The Golden Anchor Award is given to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

At the board meeting, Kent County Public Schools Supervisor of Human Resources Dan Hushionannounced the award.

One person who nominated Singleton wrote that they were thankful for his presence and guidance in giving students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Mr. Singleton has created the most welcoming, comfortable space for students to become engaged in learning about broadcasting,” Hushion read from a nomination form. “His enthusiasm for WKHS has been infectious and a source of excitement for students, allowing them to work together and perform on air with pride.”