Pickering Creek Audubon Center August Public Programs

Starry Night: Perseids & Summer Constellations

Friday, August 12, 2022

8:30 – 10:00 pm

$5 per person

The perseids are some of the year’s most exciting meteor showers and the best place to see them is somewhere without a lot of external lights. That’s why Peterson woods is an ideal getaway for viewing not just the perseids but also our fantastic summer constellations! Relax and enjoy the view from the Peterson woods lawn as Pickering Creek naturalists regale stories of the constellations, facts about the perseids and hopefully catch some shooting stars to boot! REGISTER HERE

The Art of Nature: Nature Journaling

Saturday, August 27, 2022

10 – 11:30 am

$10 per person

A practice spanning centuries, nature journaling is a great way to sharpen your observation skills, think critically and practice drawing! Without nature journals we wouldn’t have the works of some of the great ecological thinkers like Aldo Leopold, Charles Darwin, Jane Goodall & Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Learn how to do your own nature journal with detailed observations and sketches while enjoying a hike around Pickering Creek led by Pickering Creek naturalists. Journaling materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own as well! REGISTER HERE