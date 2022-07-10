Pickering Creek Audubon Center August Public Programs

Starry Night: Perseids & Summer Constellations
Friday, August 12, 2022
8:30 – 10:00 pm
$5 per person
The perseids are some of the year’s most exciting meteor showers and the best place to see them is somewhere without a lot of external lights. That’s why Peterson woods is an ideal getaway for viewing not just the perseids but also our fantastic summer constellations! Relax and enjoy the view from the Peterson woods lawn as Pickering Creek naturalists regale stories of the constellations, facts about the perseids and hopefully catch some shooting stars to boot! REGISTER HERE
The Art of Nature: Nature Journaling
Saturday, August 27, 2022
10 – 11:30 am
$10 per person
A practice spanning centuries, nature journaling is a great way to sharpen your observation skills, think critically and practice drawing! Without nature journals we wouldn’t have the works of some of the great ecological thinkers like Aldo Leopold, Charles Darwin, Jane Goodall & Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Learn how to do your own nature journal with detailed observations and sketches while enjoying a hike around Pickering Creek led by Pickering Creek naturalists. Journaling materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own as well! REGISTER HERE
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.