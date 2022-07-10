Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s Showcase of Fall Courses

Get ready for Fall and the Joy of Learning by attending the WC-All SHOWCASE on Thursday, July 28, 4-5pm in Litrenta Lecture Hall, John S. Toll Science Center. The Showcase will provide the opportunity to hear directly from the instructors about what to expect from their courses. As always, the courses will cover a broad range of topics that appeal to a diverse audience. The always popular Top Hits of the Supreme Court Term will be offered, as well as Sunday at the Movies. Other course offerings range from American Indian Pottery to Classical Music of the Caribbean to Botanical Drawing to Gun Control and the Second Amendment, as well as other classes on art, music, politics, business, and philosophy. Session 1 will take place August 28-October 7. Session 2 will take place October 16-December 2.

In addition, learn about upcoming special events including excursions and plans for the Learn at Lunch series. Enjoy mingling with old friends and new over light refreshments, as well as the opportunity to chat with the instructors. Then register for courses that interest you.

For registration and more information contact Sandy Brown at wc_all@washcoll.edu.