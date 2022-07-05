On Slavery and Book Banning, Among Other Subjects: The LWV School Board Primary Forum

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You know that the latest LWF election forum for the Kent County School Board primary candidates is not your average one when two of the questions involve the teaching of slavery and the possible banning of books. And while there seemed to be only reasonable responses to those perhaps unreasonable questions, it does give you a flavor of some of the more challenging topics raised in 90 minute question and answer at t Minary’s Dream in Chestertown last June 28 evening.

With the League of Women Voters of Kent County’s permission, the Spy has produced a slightly abridged version (90 mins vs. 120 minutes) of the evening’s discussion for our readers.

The candidates for the July 19th primary election are the following:

This video is approximately 90 minutes in length. To see the entire debate, please go to the LWV’s website here.