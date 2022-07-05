On Slavery and Book Banning, Among Other Subjects: The LWV School Board Primary Forum

You know that the latest LWF election forum for the Kent County School Board primary candidates is not your average one when two of the questions involve the teaching of slavery and the possible banning of books. And while there seemed to be only reasonable responses to those perhaps unreasonable questions, it does give you a flavor of some of the more challenging topics raised in 90 minute question and answer at t Minary’s Dream in Chestertown last June 28 evening.
With the League of Women Voters of Kent County’s permission, the Spy has produced a slightly abridged version (90 mins vs. 120 minutes) of the evening’s discussion for our readers.
The candidates for the July 19th primary election are the following:
|Tracy Cameransi
Non-PartisanJurisdiction Kent County
Status Active
Filed Regular -04/15/2022Email tcameransi@gmail.com
|Contact Information
13499 Still Pond Rd
Still Pond, MD 21667-
|Aretha L. Dorsey
Non-PartisanJurisdiction Kent County
Status Active
Filed Regular -03/08/2022Phone (410) 708-2184
|Contact Information
960 Washington St
Chestertown, MD 21620-
|William P. Gale
Non-PartisanJurisdiction Kent County
Status Active
Filed Regular -04/15/2022Phone (410) 708-1228
|Contact Information
24753 Langford Road
Chestertown, MD 21620-
|Piers Heriz-Smith
Non-PartisanJurisdiction Kent County
Status Active
Filed Regular -04/15/2022Phone (410) 441-4417
|Contact Information
382 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651-
|Nivek M. Johnson
Non-PartisanJurisdiction Kent County
Status Active
Filed Regular -02/15/2022Email nivekmjohnson@gmail.com
Website nmjohnson.com
Facebook marylandnivek.m.johnson
Twitter @johnson_nivek
Other educationsfinest
Phone (443) 480-0986
|Contact Information
200 Lincoln Drive
Chestertown, MD 21620-
|“Trish” McGee
Non-PartisanJurisdiction Kent County
Status Active
Filed Regular -04/15/2022Email ihave3siblings@gmail.com
Phone (410) 708-6669
|Contact Information
228 N Kent St
Chestertown, MD 21620-
|Frank B. Rhodes
Non-PartisanJurisdiction Kent County
Status Active
Filed Regular -04/15/2022Phone (410) 708-3591
|Contact Information
535 Morgnec Rd
Chestertown, MD 21620-
|Charles E. Welsh
Non-PartisanJurisdiction Kent County
Status Active
Filed Regular -02/18/2022Email ccmwelsh@gmail.com
Phone (410) 928-2349
|Contact Information
167 Millington Rd
Millington, MD 21651-
This video is approximately 90 minutes in length. To see the entire debate, please go to the LWV’s website here.
