The Artists’ Gallery Presents “Shore Delights” by Nancy R. Thomas

Throughout the month of July, The Artists’ Gallery will feature new paintings by Nancy R. Thomas in “Shore Delights.” According to the artist, “it was a joy to paint this past year as things opened up and plein air festivals were available to the public again.” Thomas has participated in as many events as possible along the Eastern Seaboard, stating “she never tires of painting the local scenery, there is just so much beauty to behold, it is a sheer delight.”

Nancy came to the Eastern Shore in 1994 from Alexandria, VA., where she had pursued dual careers of dancing and painting for over two decades. Her painting classes were taken at The Torpedo Factory, The Corcoran School of Art, A Project Study Tour of Italy and Northern Virginia Community College, where she earned an Associates Degree in Fine Art in 1990. Thomas is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society, a past member of The Washington Watercolor Association and a current member of Oil Painters of America.

Upon moving to the Eastern Shore, she juried into the Working Artists Forum, where she held the position of President for three years. Nancy has co-chaired and juried into the Local Color Show, held each year in conjunction with Plein Air Easton, for 16 years. She became a partner with The Artists’ Gallery in 2010 and juried into Plein Air Easton in 2018. One of her exhibition pieces was purchased by The Avalon Foundation for a permanent collection featuring agricultural scenes on the Eastern Shore. Thomas finds the light of the Eastern Shore to be captivating and enjoys painting the waterways, dramatic skies, the farm fields and farmhouses on canvas en plein air. She paints with The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for the opening reception of “Shore Delights” on First Friday, July 1st from 5-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served along with a chance to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about the artist, please visit www.nancyrthomas.com or the gallery website at www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.