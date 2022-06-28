One Mission Cambridge Hosts Open House

Since its opening on June 6, 2022, One Mission Cambridge has served over 140 people in need. The first week alone, the coalition of Christian churches and ministries called to meet the physical and spiritual needs of men, women and children in the Cambridge area, served over 90 people and had to order 3,000 pounds of extra food to meet the needs of the community. The organization will host an open house on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at its location at 614 Race Street in Cambridge. The open house is open to everyone in the community to learn about the mission center and celebrate it.

One Mission Cambridge’s location has proved ideal to serve some of the community’s most vulnerable populations. The building includes a storefront on Race Street with a large communal space in the rear of the building. By consolidating some of the area’s food pantries, One Mission Cambridge can offer a food pantry store where people can shop for what they need in a dignified manner. In addition, the center offers community navigation with computers onsite for people to research jobs and complete job applications and look up resources to help them connect to community services. Whether you need food items, to get a replacement Social Security card or photo ID, or just need a friendly face to talk to, the center is open for walk-in services.

“When you are in a crisis, you are overwhelmed with navigating the process to get on the other side of it. We are the stopgap – stepping into the process and providing support,” comments Krista Pettit, leader of One Mission Cambridge’s efforts.

In the back of the storefront, there is a private meeting room to offer Christian counseling and support groups. Further back, a large community space is available to host community dinners for about 120 people. These dinners hope to start in the fall on the first Monday of each month and will include a sit-down dinner, along with a Bible reading and discussion, as well as music and art enrichment.

One Mission Cambridge is about the Body of Christ working together – combining resources and people. The organization’s name “One Mission” comes from all the churches having the same mission: to love God and to love their neighbors. All Christian Churches are invited to participate in this exciting organization. The organization was born in the summer of 2021 when a volunteer subcommittee brought people from the community together and interviewed nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, and community members who utilize various agencies to determine the unmet needs in the community and what services could be provided. The survey revealed that people in the community have a heart for others, there are a lot of great organizations helping people, and there needs to be a place for people to talk, listen and provide guidance on getting help and encouragement.

To date, over 15 churches are working with One Mission Cambridge. Krista Pettit, who began working on the project as a volunteer with Grace United Methodist Church and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, recognized the need in the community when talking with other churches. The organization wants to partner with everyone providing services in the Cambridge area, including area food pantries, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and churches who, according to Krista, are doing tremendous work in the community. Volunteers are also needed and interested persons can attend the open house to inquire, contact Pettit directly, or sign up via the website at onemissioncambridge.org or call 410-901-3959.

One Mission Cambridge will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. These hours were selected as times when other organizations aren’t open and to allow people who work to utilize the services.

Visit One Mission Cambridge on Facebook or Instagram or their website onemissioncambridge.org or call 410-901-3959. Donations can be made to One Mission Cambridge, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613.