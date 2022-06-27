Letter to Editor: Supreme Court Decision on Roe s. Wade Reprehensible

From Appomattox to June 24, 2022, despite its obvious flaws, the United States has stood for equality.

Although the nation has never been perfect — far from it! — the national ethos has been to move forward. Better lives for all. Equal opportunity. Equality before the law.

Now that six Supreme Court justices have decided women are no longer equal in America, state by state by state, women will be treated differently.

What’s OK in Maryland is not OK in Texas. Women no longer share the full range of constitutional freedoms. They are — again — relegated to second-class citizenship in a nation that once championed equality for all.

The great post-Civil War 14th Amendment no longer applies to women.

In a word, reprehensible.

