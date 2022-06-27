Commerce: White Swan Tavern Plans for the Next Forty Years

Christian Havemeyer, owner and operator of the White Swan Tavern in Chestertown, has announced that he has joined into a partnership with a small number of private investors, operating as the White Swan Tavern, LLC, to design and modernize the historic site over the next year.

Havemeyer, along with his parents Horace and Rosalind, had originally restored the Chestertown landmark in 1980 and eventually developed the Tavern into one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most popular small town boutique hotels.

“I’m delighted on how this has turned out,” said Havemeyer about the new undertaking. “I think all of us involved in the project see the important role the White Swan needs to play as a premier lodging venue for some of Chestertown’s most distinguished travelers; perhaps no different than what its role was in the 18th Century. So, I’m very pleased about what we have in mind.”

Plans call for renovating the existing six bedrooms, including a total bathroom rehaul, a new HVAC system, and more subtle changes that will make the White Swan well prepared for its next forty years.