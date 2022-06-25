Social Worker Michelle Matthews Joins Chestertown Mobile Wellness Team

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has welcomed Michelle Matthews, MSW, LSCW-C, to the Mobile Wellness Team.

Matthews, who resides in Centreville, is well known to the UM Shore Regional Health community, having served as a medical social worker in case management since March 2021, and as a pharmacy tech at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown (2000-02), a discharge planner for UM Shore Medical Center at Easton (2003-08) and rapid response clinician for Shore Behavioral Health (2008-10). Her experience also includes serving as a medical social worker for Compass Regional Hospice and Anne Arundel Medical Center. She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from Salisbury University.

“We are excited to have Michelle as a member of the Mobile Wellness Team,” said Nancy Bedell, Director of Population Health at UM Shore Regional Health. “Her experience and enthusiasm make her a great asset to the team’s many services and initiatives for residents of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties.”

