Annual DC/Baltimore Area Charity Golf Tournament Benefits Benedictine

A group of supportive golfers gathered at the Country Club at Woodmore in Mitchellville to participate in the Annual DC/Baltimore Area Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Benedictine. Graciously hosted by Benedictine parents, trustees, and lead sponsors Thad Fletcher and his wife Donna Rochelle, over $52,000 was raised to support programs and services that support the developmentally disabled and autistic children and adults that Benedictine serves.

“It was a great day to gather at Woodmore to share in camaraderie and raise important funds to support Benedictine,” commented Thad Fletcher, Benedictine Trustee Board Member. “Our daughter Gabby has had a wonderful experience at Benedictine and it so important to ensure that Benedictine can continue to do the important work in serving children and adults with developmental disabilities. Their quality of care is exceptional.”

The tournament introduces players to Benedictine’s mission and the generosity and commitment of the Fletcher family. Participants from as far away as Texas, Illinois and Oklahoma joined the Fletchers for this fun day of golf and philanthropy.

“We are so grateful to Thad and is family, along with his incredible network of supporters that join him each year in Mitchellville to participate in this golf tournament,” stated Charley Mills, Benedictine Board of Trustees President. “Benedictine’s mission to provide a welcoming atmosphere, dignity for the individuals they serve, and to provide a compassionate caring environment has been the backbone of this organization since its founding in 1959. Now more than ever we need to make sure that Benedictine can continue to provide the critical support and life enhancement for the many individuals it serves.”

The day finished off with recognition of long-time participants and several new faces and an awards ceremony where the winning team was announced – JT Trevino, JD Davis, Danny Fotuna and Jim Kottage. Before the day ended, golfers were challenged to a long shot across the pond for more fundraising opportunities.

During the awards ceremony, Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director, echoed his appreciation for the generous support. “These funds are truly appreciated in support of Benedictine’s mission and its programs. Thank you for coming out each year to support us!”

Benedictine, a nonprofit organization, offers community-based learning opportunities for adults ages 22 to 70+ including those that live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties, as well as special education and home-like living options for children ages 5 to 21 on Benedictine’s Ridgely campus. Their Easton Office prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and also collaborates with the local public schools to provide services to their students.

For more information on Benedictine’s services and ways to support, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at claudia.cunningham@benschool.org or call 410 634 2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. The Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.