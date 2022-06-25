AAM Summer Series Presents: 24-Hour Video Race

Registration: Now through July 22, 2022

Film Screening: Friday, July 29, 2022, 6pm

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to present the 24-Hour Video Race in partnership with the Chesapeake Film Festival and organized by Francisco Salazar. This event is included in the AAM Summer Series programming and is free and open to the public.

Filmmakers of all ages (either as a team or solo) will have the chance to create a one-to-seven-minute video that will be screened at the Academy Art Museum on Friday, July 29. Films must incorporate a word and theme that will be provided to competitors via email on Friday, July 22 at 5 pm. Budding and experienced filmmakers will have just 24 hours to shoot, edit, and submit a video by the deadline of Saturday, July 23 at 5 pm.

A panel of judges including Cid Collins Walker (Festival Director) and Martin Zell (Board of Trustees President) of the Chesapeake Film Festival will choose the Best in Show for two categories—Student/Family (at least 50% of the filmmaking team are under 18) and Adult—in addition to a People’s Choice Award. Best in Show winners will receive two (2) Festival Passes to see all films in the LIVE Chesapeake Film Festival for 2022 and a Waiver Fee Code to enter their film for consideration in the festival for 2023!

Timeline:

Now through July 22 – Sign-up to participate. REGISTER HERE

Friday, July 22, 5 pm – Film theme and word will be emailed to all teams

Saturday, July 23, 5pm – Film submission deadline

Friday, July 29 – All films will screen at AAM, winners will be announced

About AAM Summer Series

The Academy Art Museum enlisted five local creatives to design and execute summer programs at the museum from June through September. AAM’s Community Programmers include Kerry Folan, Marco Garcia, Tori Paxon, Francisco Salazar and Brea Soul.

Programs and Dates:

June 3: The World Doesn’t Require You Conversation

July 29: 24-Hour Video Race

August 6: Pop-Up Market

August 26: Hip-Hop Cypher

September 2: Variety Show

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Summer Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 7:30 pm (free admission), Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.

About Francisco Salazar

Francisco Salazar is an award-winning filmmaker whose first feature Nowhere, which he co-directed with his brother, was selected into more than 20 film festivals, including Outfest Fusion, the OutShine Film Festival, Cinequest Film Festival, and Woods Hole Film Festival, where it was the runner-up Jury Award winner and Second Runner Up for the Audience Award.

About the Chesapeake Film Festival

Founded in 2008, it is the mission of the Chesapeake Film Festival to entertain, empower, educate and inspire diverse audiences of all ages by presenting exceptional independent films and events. They offer outstanding filmmakers, experienced and emerging, a forum to showcase and discuss stories of compelling interest to a local and global community. Because of the location and diverse population of the Chesapeake Bay, the Festival prioritizes films that focus on the environment and social justice issues. The Festival also strives to be an economic engine for the Eastern Shore by enticing visitors to experience exceptional films, world-famous seafood, art, and the beauty of the Bay’s waterways. The 15th anniversary of the Chesapeake Film Festival will include a weekend of provocative, insightful, and innovative films at the Live Festival September 30 – October 2, followed by a week-long Virtual Festival October 3 through Sunday, October 9, 2022.