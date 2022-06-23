From and Fuller: The Dangerous Game of Hunting RINOS and Remembering Mark Shields

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment.

This week, From and Fuller discuss the real dangers in marking RINOS (Republican in Name Only) for attack through such political ads as one recently produced by Missouri candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Greitens. Al and Craig also note the passing of their friend Mark Shields, the PBS Newshour political commentator who died last week at the age of 85.

This video podcast is approximately twelve minutes in length.

To listen to the audio podcast version, please use this link: