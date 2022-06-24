Mary Beth Deale Celebrates 20 Years of Service with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Mary Beth Deale on 20 years of service. Mary Beth began her career with the bank in June of 2002 at the West Street branch in Annapolis, MD. Currently, she holds the role of Senior Loan Servicing Specialist, helping to complete new loan audits, handling flood compliance post-closing audits, and handling mortgage insurance monthly disbursements on existing loans.

As a former pastry cook, Mary Beth came into banking with little experience. She began on the front line and shortly after moved into loan servicing.

“Following the merger of Severn Bank into Shore United Bank, I had the opportunity of a new position, completely out of my comfort zone. I like the new position, because I am once again learning something new and now get to be involved with so much more of the loan process,” says Mary Beth regarding her recent title change.

“Mary Beth is one of the hardest working, dedicated, loyal and conscientious employees I have had on my team, and it is a pleasure to work with her,” said Debbie Allen, Mary Beth’s supervisor and Loan Servicing Manager at Shore United Bank.

“I would like to think I bring the best I can in quality and customer service, which has always been a mainstay with me in any job I perform. I love learning new tasks at work which has helped me understand and learn the processes within the department and others as well,” explains Mary Beth regarding the value she brings to the team.

Beyond her responsibilities in the workplace, Mary Beth enjoys crafting and gardening. Born and raised in Annapolis, MD, she has two children and two grandchildren.

