David Goodrich: Climate Scientist on Two Wheels

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next Wednesday, June 22nd at 6 pm, The Bookplate “Authors and Oysters” author series will continue with climate scientist David Goodrich, author of “A Voyage Across an Ancient Ocean: A Bicycle Journey Through the Northern Dominion of Oil. The event will take place at The Retriever in Chestertown.

Goodrich, former head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Observations and Monitoring Program, will discuss his unique journeys across the country by bicycle as he observes the landscape through the lens of a climate scientist.

Goodrich says that bicycling lends to an immersive experience in the environment and gives him time daily—during his 60 miles a day—to reflect on critical environmental conditions that are a growing concern for all of us.

Seeking to understand how misinformation and politicization can distract us and perpetuate the denial of the emergency we face, one of his first bike trips took him from Delaware to Oregon. Along the way, he talked to countless people to understand what climate change meant to them.

The trip inspired him to write his first book, A Hole in the Wind, part travelogue, part history, and a lot of science. A Voyage Across an Ancient Ocean continues his exploration through the Badlands of South Dakota and across the prairies to the tar sands and oil reserves of Alberta, Canada, the proposed and canceled Keystone XL Pipeline location.

Currently, Goodrich is working on a new book about his bicycling Harriet Tubman’s freedom path from Cambridge to St. Catherine’s.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.

Come to the Retriever on Wednesday. He has some great stories about his travels and the people he met along the way. For more event details, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Save the date for the next Authors & Oysters event with Brett Lewis on July 6th. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.