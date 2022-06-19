Into the Woods in Final Performances This Weekend at Church Hill Theatre

Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods will give its final three performances at Church Hill Theatre on June 24 to June 26 2022. Directed by Sylvia Maloney, the musical weaves several Grimm Brothers’ cautionary stories together—with unexpected consequences. The show opened with rave reviews on Broadway in 1987, has enjoyed many successful revivals, and reached a worldwide audience in the 2014 film adaptation. Just as classic fairy tales never grow old, Sondheim’s incomparable music grows richer when we hear it again.

This production features a live orchestra, comprised of Ursula Encarnacion, cello; Frank Gerber, percussion; Grace Wheatley, piano; Ron Demby and Courtney Adams, reeds; and David James, trumpet and directed by music director Kevin Thomas.

The outstanding cast has Mark Wiening as the Baker and Becca Van Aken is the Baker’s Wife. Heather Joyce-Byers takes on the Witch, Noelle Wheeler is Cinderella and J.W. Ruth appears as her Prince. The Narrator is Jeff Daly, who also appears as the Mysterious Man. Caleb Ford plays Jack; his Mother is Erin Bradley and Maria Boone is his cow, Milky White. The Stepmother is Chelsea Clough, abetted by Florinda and Lucinda, played by Abigail Gilbert and Kelly Ostazeski. Little Red (Ridinghood) is Mackenzie Carroll, the Wolf is Ian Stotts, who also is the Steward, and the Grandmother is Thea Daly, who also appears as Cinderella’s Mother and Snow White. Rapunzel is Jessie Duggan and her Prince is Zack Schlag. Christina Johnson plays the Giant and K.T. Pagano is Sleeping Beauty.

Church Hill Theatre’s revival of Into the Woods features choreography by Cavin Moore, and stage management by Steve Atkinson and Jim Johnson. Tom Rhodes and Michael Whitehill designed the set, which was constructed by Tom Rhodes, Carmen Grasso, Jim Johnson, Ken Collins and Barry Dirkin. Pam Rhodes is responsible for the art design, assisted by set painters John Crook, Carmen Grasso, Bruce Jones, Kathy Jones, Colleen Minahan, Wendy Sardo and Carrie York. A large cast needs many costumes and special props, devised by Tina Johnson, Erma Johnson, Debra Ebersole and Connie Fallon. Doug Kaufmann is the Sound Engineer and the Lighting Designer while Colleen Minahan serves as lighting operator.

Into The Woods last performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and on Sunday at 2 pm on June 24, 25 and 26. Call the box office at 410-556-6003 or visit the website www.churchhilltheatre.org for details and reservations, which are strongly advised for this show.