Spy Minute: The Avalon has a 100 Year Birthday Party

The Avalon had a memorable evening on Saturday night when both loyal trustees and its dedicated staff took over the theater for a well-deserved birthday party for the building itself.

In what is just one of several events this year commemorating the historic site’s opening in downtown Easton, the entire building, from the rooftop terrace to the newly modernized backstage, was open for inspection with the help of live music, wine, hors d’oeuvres from Piazza, and the US Navy Cruisers outdoor concert to finish off the night.

The Spy asked one of our intelligence agents to provide a short video summary of what took place.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the Avalon Theatre please go here.