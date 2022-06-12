Church Hill Theatre Announces Audition Dates for Clybourne Park

The Church Hill Theatre proudly announces auditions for the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play Clybourne Park. – Michael C. Whitehill Director.

This somewhat dark comedy explores human nature, inherent biases, unhealed pain of loss, and property as playwright Bruce Norris bookends the classic- A Raisin in the Sun with a before and after look at once and future owners of the house at 406 Clybourne Street in Chicago’s Southside. Bared hypocrisies and entrenched but generational behaviors pour offstage, with some tiny bit of guilty self-recognition that will carry the audience off to their cars after the curtain falls. This Is what live theater Is supposed to do!

Auditions will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Saturday, June 25th at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 27th and Wednesday, June 29th at 6 pm.

The principal and supporting roles are as follows:

Russ/Dan White late 40s-mid 50s

Bev/Kathy White 40s

Francine/Lena Black 30s

Jim/Tom/Kenneth White late 20s

Albert/Kevin Black 30s

Karl/Steve White 30s

Betsy/Lindsey White late 20s

Auditioners should be prepared to read from the script and be prepared to play multiple parts. All actors (regardless of experience) are encouraged to audition. Just get off the couch and do it. Scratch this one off your bucket list! Director Whitehill will offer light direction and, of course, throw in a few challenges you least expect. Technicians are always needed and are encouraged to attend auditions…. the Director treats you with the nobility you deserve!

Remember…..”Punctuality Is the Politeness of Kings”

Clybourne Park performance dates runs weekends September 9-25, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2pm. For more information, call Michael Whitehill at (443) 988-1947.