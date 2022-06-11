At the Groove: Anchoring “The Yellow Boat” in Cambridge with Jahkai Hall and Talley Wilford

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While everyone involved with the relatively new Groove Theatre Company based in Cambridge is extremely excited to once again perform before a live audience after two years of pandemic-related isolation, the Groove’s executive director, Talley Wilford has been waiting a lot longer than two years to direct “The Yellow Boat” which premiers next weekend.

In fact, Wilford has been waiting for ten years to take writer David Saar’s Yellow Boat to the stage after studying the play in college when he will majoring in children theatre productions. And finally, after finding the perfect actor to play the demanding lead role of Benjamin with his recruitment of the recently graduated Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Jahkai Hall, the stars have aligned to bring this moving yet funny play to the stage at the Dorchester Center for the Arts.

This is the true story of David and Sonja Saar’s son, Benjamin, who was born with congenital hemophilia, and died in 1987 at the age of 8 of AIDS related complications. It is a glorious affirmation of a child’s life, and the strength and courage of all children. This remarkable voyage of Benjamin was extensively developed and widely produced in America for several years, always to ovations.

The Spy stopped by the DCA to chat with Jahkai and Talley to learn more as they prepare for opening night on Friday.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about ticket reservations please go here.