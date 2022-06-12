Mid-Shore Food Spy Report: Latitude 38 in Oxford Starts Anew

Inspired by the interview in The Spy with the new owners of Oxford’s Latitude 38 restaurant, one of our spies dined in the establishment for the opening week menu.

The experience exceeded expectations with a familiar but altogether new dining experience at this local family restaurant.

The first impression is favorable because all the wait staff are friendly and helpful, getting guests seated in their area of choice…at least if space permitted. It did get very busy during a mid-week visit.

Everything looks fresh while also familiar. While many wait staff have returned, the chef is new; although, she has experience at the restaurant from past years.

With several alternatives available, the crab cakes beckoned; and, they did not disappoint. Following a delightful Caesar salad with a bit of focaccia-style bread, the crab cakes arrived extra hot from the oven. The plate included spinach and fingerling potatoes prepared perfectly.

The crab is generous with little filler. They are moist and lightly seasoned to near perfection!

The wine by the glass selections, while mostly unfamiliar, seem pleasing and the Four Bears Pinot Noir was excellent.

Near the end of the meal, owner Kris Clear stopped by to check on the meal. He visited for some time about what he and his wife are doing, completing the warm, friendly, family-style experience.

While departing, one could not help noticing that the restaurant was nearly full, and the parking overflowed onto Oxford Road. Clearly, a strong beginning for this refreshed establishment.