Delmarva Review: The Elements of Drawing by Benjamin Harnett

Author’s Note: The Elements of Drawing is a famous instructional text by the 19th c. English art critic and philosopher John Ruskin. It’s a book I recently picked up when I considered trying my hand at drawing, again. Ruskin made a political project out of training the eye and hand to represent the truth of the world, and it inspired my attempt to apply his lessons to the troubles of our present age.

The Elements of Drawing

Nature has no lines

only abutments of different

shade. What we see

is light reflected and not the thing.

Sometimes it may help you

to walk right up to the dark

shape you’re drawing, no matter how far,

so that you may understand

what kinds of broken, old towers

make what kinds of faces.

I haven’t had a master for so long

to teach me as good as this

year has done. But I would

lessen the lessons. To trace

branches’ clustered

divagations a wholly

gray day is recommended.

Maybe we have said enough

about trees already. Picture

nothing that shines, it will never

look right. Give

no drawing as a gift.

See that black triangle?

It is a bridge of wood across a rift.

We are all lucky, now,

in a way, provided with

endless subjects upon which

to take Ruskin’s advice:

Everything that you think

very ugly

will be good for you

to draw.

⧫

