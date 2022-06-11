Delmarva Review: The Elements of Drawing by Benjamin Harnett

Author’s Note: The Elements of Drawing is a famous instructional text by the 19th c. English art critic and philosopher John Ruskin. It’s a book I recently picked up when I considered trying my hand at drawing, again. Ruskin made a political project out of training the eye and hand to represent the truth of the world, and it inspired my attempt to apply his lessons to the troubles of our present age.
The Elements of Drawing
Nature has no lines
only abutments of different
shade. What we see
is light reflected and not the thing.
Sometimes it may help you
to walk right up to the dark
shape you’re drawing, no matter how far,
so that you may understand
what kinds of broken, old towers
make what kinds of faces.
I haven’t had a master for so long
to teach me as good as this
year has done. But I would
lessen the lessons. To trace
branches’ clustered
divagations a wholly
gray day is recommended.
Maybe we have said enough
about trees already. Picture
nothing that shines, it will never
look right. Give
no drawing as a gift.
See that black triangle?
It is a bridge of wood across a rift.
We are all lucky, now,
in a way, provided with
endless subjects upon which
to take Ruskin’s advice:
Everything that you think
very ugly
will be good for you
to draw.
⧫
Benjamin Harnett is a poet, fiction writer, historian, and digital engineer. His poetry has appeared recently in Saranac Review, ENTROPY, Poet Lore, and the Evansville Review. His short story “Delivery” was Longform’s Story of the Week. He was shortlisted for the Bridport Prize in Poetry has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Harnett lives in Beacon, NY with his wife Toni and a collection of eccentric pets. He works for The New York Times. Website: benjaminharnett.com
Delmarva Review publishes evocative new poetry, fiction, and nonfiction selected annually from thousands of submissions locally and nationally. Designed to encourage outstanding writing, it is an independent, nonprofit literary publication. Financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions, sales, and a grant from the Talbot Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: DelmarvaReview.org.
