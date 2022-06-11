Chesapeake Lens: Susquehanna by Jeff Swartzendruber

At 444 miles long, the Susquehanna is the longest river on the East Coast of the United States. It is the Chesapeake Bay’s largest tributary, supplying nearly half of its fresh water. “Susquehanna” by Jeff Swartzendruber.
An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.