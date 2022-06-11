MENU

June 11, 2022

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Susquehanna by Jeff Swartzendruber

At 444 miles long, the Susquehanna is the longest river on the East Coast of the United States. It is the Chesapeake Bay’s largest tributary, supplying nearly half of its fresh water. “Susquehanna” by Jeff Swartzendruber.

