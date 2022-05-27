Thanks to Kent County Commissioners for Senior Housing in Millington

The Kent County Commission on Aging would like to take this opportunity to thank the Commissioners of Kent County for approving the transfer of the Millington Elementary School property to the town of Millington for conversion to senior housing. There continues to be a shortage of affordable housing here, and we commend the Commissioners for recognizing this need. Caring and concern of this nature are what make Kent County a wonderful place to live.
Muriel Cole and Carolyn Sorge
Co-Chairs, Kent County Commission on Aging
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.