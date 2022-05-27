Letter to Editor: In Support of Robb Elementary School

It is unthinkable that in this country 185 children, teachers, and other school personnel have lost their lives in 300 school shootings since Columbine in 1999 (Washington Post). This week twenty-one lights were extinguished by a broken and heartless person who did not receive the help he so desperately needed. I cannot begin to understand his actions, but I also cannot understand our inability as a nation to identify and manage mental health issues while safeguarding our children from gun violence.

Each of us who work, live, and breathe in schools is stunned this week. We are wondering how the warning signs of this teenager were overlooked. But, most importantly, we are just trying to make sure our own school security plans are up to date. It is profoundly sad to see our flags at half staff yet again.

Schools are sacred spaces. Learning communities of vibrant, engaged young people poised on the brink of leading lives of purpose. Instead of teaching and learning, schools are drilling “Run, Hide, Fight” scenarios and locking all doors so we feel like we are imprisoned all day. We look suspiciously at every campus visitor who is unknown to us. This is no way to learn and grow.

At Kent School, we know from our work in mind, brain, and education science that emotion is inseparable from learning. Philosopher Juddi Krishnamurti wrote: Fear prevents the flowering of the mind. Thus, students concerned for their own safety cannot learn, and teachers concerned for their safety cannot teach.Our lawmakers in both parties must meet this moment. There is no more time for inaction. The next generation is counting on us.

How to Help

The Robb Elementary School community needs our collective help. The school district has created the Robb School Memorial Fund at the First State Bank of Uvalde to support families affected by the tragedy. You may send donations to the bank at 200 East Nopal Street, Uvalde, Texas 78801, or donate money through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

Nancy Mugele

Head of School

Kent School