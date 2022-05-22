Explore the World of Marine Science, Tour the Horn Point Laboratory

Dive into science and see the Bay the Horn Point way! Every Tuesday at 10:00 am from Memorial Day through Labor Day tours will be offered to lead you through the amazing world of marine science taking place at the Horn Point Laboratory (HPL). Free and open to the public, these 90-minute walking tours are led by Horn Point Lab’s graduate students.

Learn about the Chesapeake Bay, its health and the vital role of Horn Point science as you experience a behind-the-scenes tour of HPL. You will explore oysters in the largest hatchery on the Atlantic coast, physical oceanography and remote sensing providing a wealth of data on the Bay’s complex ecosystem, coastal resilience, water quality and much more. The Horn Point Lab is located on more than 800 acres on the banks of the Choptank River outside Cambridge. Their research advances society’s understanding of the world’s estuarine and ocean ecosystems.

Add a tour of the Horn Point Lab to your summer fun and learn about the Bay’s diverse and mysterious marine life and the science that studies it. For more information, contact the Horn Point Lab at 410-221-8383 or email tours@umces.edu.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND CENTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

