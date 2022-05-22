Easton’s Hummingbird Inn to Host Premiere of “The Detour”

Hummingbird Inn is rolling out the red carpet on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 for the premiere showing of “The Detour” Movie and we want you to join us!

Come out and enjoy an evening of outdoor fun with the Director (Derek Lewis Gray), Cast (Lydia Washington, Malcolm Bowens, and many more talented DMV actors), and Host (Eric Levinson) while your heart gets captivated by The Detour’s romantic storyline…

“ Melanie Thompson, a manager at a real estate development firm, is three years ahead of her career goals and engaged to her loving boyfriend. When Melanie makes a wrong turn while looking for wedding venues, she ends up stranded in the small town of Berlin Hills. There she meets Ben, owner of Berlin Hills and an inspiring chef, who wants to save his family’s town from being sold due to years of unpaid debt. In need of help to save his family’s legacy, Ben reaches out to Melanie to help him. When Melanie and Ben begin working to save Berlin Hills, they realize that the plans for their lives might have been detoured, but the path to their future could end up being what dreams are made of ”.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the Showing starts at 8:00pm. Tickets will be sold at the Door ($20.00). Concessions for purchase include popcorn and bar service.

We are also very proud to note that Hummingbird Inn is making its own special debut on the big screen too as it was used as a filming location during production!

The Hummingbird Inn located in Easton, MD, is a stately Queen Anne Victorian Inn with a striking copper-roofed turret, lush gardens, and wraparound porch, perfect for a quiet getaway or for hosting your next special event. Our stately architecture, lush landscape, and private 3⁄4 acre Victorian garden offers a striking, spacious venue for any special event.

Derek Lewis Gray is an independent filmmaker with a passion for writing and producing projects that inspire and motivate. He is the founder of Michael Lucas Productions. All of his work can be found at DerekLGray.com.