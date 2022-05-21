UM SMC at Chestertown Earns Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

The Emergency Department at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has earned accreditation as a Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

“We have always strived to bring quality and compassionate care to the older population in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, but over the past year we have worked extra hard to enhance our best practices for this population, who typically have various chronic conditions and special needs,” said David J. Zamara, MD, MSW, FACEP, Medical Director, Department of Emergency Services at UM SRH Chestertown. “We have implemented specific policies addressing issues such as mobility, fall prevention, nutrition, polypharmacy, and assistance with placement into facilities such as acute rehabilitation centers. This accreditation validates our hard work, and we are honored to one of the few emergency departments in the state of Maryland to hold this accreditation.”

ACEP established the Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program in 2018 in response to growing evidence that emergency departments, while well-equipped to treat patients with single-cause acute episodes, are less able to meet health care needs of elderly persons who often have multiple chronic conditions and social support needs.

Achievement of Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) signifies that the Chestertown hospital has strategies and protocols in place designed to serve the particular needs of older patients. These include best-practice approaches to care that address common geriatric health issues, improved emergency throughput and optimal transitions of care for patients discharged from the Emergency Department to their home or other setting, such as acute rehabilitation, assisted living and long-term care facilities.

“I’m excited to thank our emergency care physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and nursing assistants, as well as the Shore Regional Health administrative team, for their role in helping us achieve this important accreditation,” said Dennis Welsh, Vice President of Rural Health Care Transformation and Executive Director of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. “GEDA recognition is an important step in the ongoing advancement of our Chestertown hospital and our strong commitment to serving the health care needs of our Kent and northern Queen Anne’s County communities.”

