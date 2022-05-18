Chester River Health Foundation Hosts 28th Annual Golf Fundraiser

The Chester River Health Foundation will host its 28th annual golf fundraiser at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club just outside of Chestertown on Friday, June 3, 2022.
The tournament is once again being generously sponsored by the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary and will raise funds for a hematology (blood) analyzer for the lab at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
“Proceeds from this event will help provide the nearly $150,000 needed to replace our hematology analyzer,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, Foundation Executive Director. “This equipment plays a critical role in analyzing blood as it is used to screen for blood disease and aids in the treatment of cancer patients.”
“Virtually every emergency department patient, lab outpatients and all inpatients have tests run on this equipment, thus requiring it to run twenty four hours a day, seven days a week,” said Liz Principe, site coordinator of lab services at the hospital. ”The results it produces helps physicians determine what blood disorder a patient may be suffering from as well as monitors treatments.”
Registrations may be made by calling Deb Lauser at 410-810-5661. Sponsorship registrations can be made online at umcrhf.org/2022-golf-
Because of the essential role this annual fundraiser plays in the Foundation’s ability to provide funding for the highest priority hospital equipment, the tournament will be held rain or shine.
For more information, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund at 410-810-5660 or by email at mruehrmund@umm.edu.
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
