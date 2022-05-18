Kent County High School’s Class of 1982 Reunion

Kent County High School’s Class of 1982 will be celebrating their 40-year reunion the weekend of June 24-25. On Friday, June 24, classmates are invited to gather at the Blue Bird Tavern in Chestertown from 5-8 p.m. for happy hour. On Saturday, June 25, there will be a party at The Shanty Bar at Tolchester Marina beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a beautiful view of the Chesapeake Bay, good food and drinks, and live music while reminiscing and catching up with old friends.

Both events will be very casual and attendees will pay for their own food and drinks. There will be raffles for Class of ’82 themed items, and classmates who have been lost over the years will be recognized.

For more information contact Kristi Engle King at kip8@verizon.net or 443- 521-2329.