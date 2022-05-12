KCPS Offers Summer Programs for Children

Whether they are in pre-school, high school or any grade in between, Kent County Public Schools has summer programs for students of all ages.

The Infants and Toddlers Program will be hosting six weeks of playgroups in various locations in Kent County for children who are registering for pre-kindergarten in the fall or for any 3-year-old that parents or guardians have concerns about the child’s social or emotional skills.

The Playgroups will meet at local parks for a total of six sessions beginning the week of June 20 and running through July. Each session will include a read aloud, an activity, playtime and a learning activity to enjoy at home.

Teachers will be on site to lead a learning activity and facilitate learning through play.

Locations are Betterton Park, Galena Park, the Rock Hall Civic Center and the Woodsedge community near Fairlee.

Materials and snacks will be provided.

Families of early learners at H.H. Garnet Elementary School are invited to join Cub Club this summer.

Open only to Garnet students entering pre-k, kindergarten of first grade, this intervention program is designed to reinforce the 7 Domains of Early Learning and prepare students for the next grade.

This project-based learning program will feature a Gardening theme. Assemblies will be held each Thursday.

The Cub Club is running July 11-28. It will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown.

Transportation and food will be provided.

All elementary students in Kent County Public Schools, from kindergarten through fifth grade, can sign up for one of this summer’s Acceleration Academies.

These summer programs are based at Galena Elementary School, H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown and Rock Hall Elementary School. They offer academic learning experiences and off-site exploration opportunities.

The Academic Academies at the elementary schools will be held July 11-28. They run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Transportation and food will be provided.

An Acceleration Academy is available for all students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade this fall at Kent County Middle School.

The academy’s focus this summer is applied literacy and math.

The middle school Acceleration Academy is running July 11-28. It meets from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown.

Transportation and food will be provided.

Students who will be entering ninth grade this fall are invited an Exploratory Learning program this summer being held at Kent County Middle School.

This one week-only opportunity is being offered July 5-8. The program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown.

Transportation and food will be provided.

For those students entering 10th, 11th or 12th grade, Kent County Public Schools is providing a Credit Recovery opportunity.

This is being offered at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown July 5-28. The program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Transportation and food will be provided.

To learn more these programs, visit www.smore.com/escnb. Register online at tinyurl.com/2yu4upwe.