Compass’ Grief 101 Workshops

Grief reactions are often intricate and complex. When you add that your loved one died from an overdose, accidental or not, or death by suicide, it complicates matters. There are myriad emotions that occur when someone dies, but when the death is from an overdose or suicide, the most difficult ones rise to the surface. If you have experienced the death of a loved one from an overdose or substance abuse or suicide your reactions may be unlike anything you have ever experienced. Your feelings and reactions are common in what feels like an abnormal situation or uncharted waters.

If you have experienced these or continue to experience these, please know that the intensity and duration changes over time. Often, understanding the grief process can help you navigate these unchartered waters. We would like to invite you to join us for a Grief 101 Workshop, that focuses on the unique grief that surrounds the death of someone who has passed due to a substance overdose or suicide. Compass is offering two opportunities to participate:

Location: Kent County Community Center

Address: 11041 Worton Rd.

Date: Tuesday, May 24th

Time: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Register by May 20th

Location: The Barnett Center (Compass)

Address: 255 Comet Drive, Centreville, Md 21623

Date: Thursday, June 2nd

Time: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Register by May 27th

For more information or to register please reach to Rhonda Knotts at rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org or 443.262.4120.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland.

