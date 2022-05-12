Piano Trio Set for Series Finale

Last chance for some great music as the Fred Hughes Trio closes out the Friday Night Jazz Club series at Easton’s historic Waterfowl Building on May 27 at 7 p.m. Hailed for its “talent, technique and taste” by JazzTimes Magazine, the trio features Fred Hughes on piano, Paul Langosch on bass, and Keith Killgo on drums. Presented by Jazz Alive, the Friday Night Jazz Club series features an intimate club setting with candlelit tables and a cash bar—the series’ last show sold out, so go to jazz-alive.org soon for tickets.

The Fred Hughes Trio got its start in the jazz clubs of Washington, DC in 1989 and by 1996 was flourishing with performances at that year’s Summer Olympics, the Elkhart, Rehoboth, and Cape May jazz festivals as well as becoming the rhythm section for groups including the Vaughn Nark Quintet and Tim Eyermann’s East Coast Offering. 1996 also marked the release of the trio’s first recording, “Out of the Blue.”

Since then, the group has performed with such artists as Claudio Roditi, Jon Fedchock, Warren Vache and Larry Coryell. A sampling of its other performing credentials includes the East Coast, Clifford Brown and Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festivals, tours to the Republic of Korea in 2001 and 2002, and clubs and concert venues from Toronto to Orlando.

In addition to “Out of the Blue,” the trio has issued seven more recordings. Its 2015 holiday release “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” received 5 Stars from Amazon.com, 3 ½ stars from DownbeatMagazine and garnered considerable radio airplay – – finishing out 2015 in the number 5 slot on the CMJ Jazz Radio Chart. Its 2016 release “Matrix” spent 5 weeks in the #1 spot on the Top 50 Jazz Album Chart at Roots Music Report and made the Top 5 of the Roots Music Report’s Top Jazz Albums for 2017.

The May 27 concert takes place at the Waterfowl Building, 40 S. Harrison Street in Easton. Tickets are $28 and available at jazz-alive.org or at the door the day of the event if there’s availability. Students attend free with a Student ID. Proceeds from ticket and concession sales support Jazz Alive’s mission of providing educational support in developing future artists and preserving this great art form through school and community programs.

For More Information: Fred Hughes (202) 999-8687 |Fred.Hughes@jazz-alive.org| www.Jazz-Alive.org